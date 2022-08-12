Delhi government carrying out drive against adulteration of edible oils

The Delhi government on Friday said it is carrying out a drive against adulteration of edible oils and multi-source edible oils by sending samples of sweets from confectionaries to laboratories to keep a check on such practices amid the festive season.

In a statement, the Department of Food Safety said 97 samples have been lifted so far. "Focus of this drive is to identify adulteration in multi source edible oils (MSEO) and other edible oils like soyabean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, among others. Lab reports of samples lifted is being shared with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on regular intervals," the statement read.

"Furthermore, considering the ongoing festive season, the Department of Food Safety lifted samples of sweets like 'ghewar', 'khoya','burfi' and other confectionary items district-wise and sent to food laboratories for testing of any kind of adulteration," it added. In May, under a special drive for mustard oil samples, a total of 70 samples were lifted and 20 samples were found in contravention of the Food Standards and Safety (FSS) Act, 2006.

The department had also conducted such drives in June against adulteration of milk and drinking water. "A total of 63 samples of milk and 92 samples of packaged drinking water/mineral water were lifted from all 11 districts of NCT of Delhi," it added.