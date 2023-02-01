Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget 2023

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax last year, the city was allocated only Rs 325 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Accusing the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to the national capital, he said the budget has offered no respite from the twin problems of inflation and unemployment.

"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax last year. Out of that only Rs 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

"There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. Unfortunate to reduce education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.