Delhi Excise policy: Will raise awareness on 'conspiracy' hatched to 'toy' with future of youths, says BJP

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the ”proponents of new politics” didn’t even refrain from taking steps that would have drowned Delhi youths in a state of inebriation.

Hitting out at the AAP government over the now-scrapped excise policy, the BJP on Tuesday said it will raise awareness on the ”conspiracy” that was hatched to ”toy” with the future of youths in Delhi by allowing ”proliferation” of liquor vends.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the ”proponents of new politics” didn’t even refrain from taking steps that would have drowned Delhi youths in a state of inebriation. He said the party has decided to raise awareness on the issue, as ”for us, it is not just a issue of corruption”, but is also about the ”future of youths in Delhi”.

The BJP’s attack comes a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here in the Excise policy scam case. Trivedi tore into Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

”It must be an unusual thing, that in Delhi ’Shiksha Mantri’ (education minister) and ’Sharab Mantri’ (excise minster) are the same,” he said, taking a dig at Sisodia, who holds both the portfolios. The AAP used to claim that they were ”proponents of new politics” and they didn’t even refrain in taking steps that would have ”drowned Delhi’s youths in a state of inebriation”.