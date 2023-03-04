Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till March 6 in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court has extended the CBI remand of AAP leader Manish Sisodia till March 6.

The CBI had sought further three-day custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. He has been arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy.

The court has listed his bail plea for hearing on March 10 and asked the CBI to file reply.

Sisodia's lawyer opposed the CBI plea for extension of remand stating the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

Sisodia, who was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, said non-cooperation cannot be a ground for custody and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand. There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises. The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans. Sisodia was granted five-day CBI custody on Monday. The CBI on last Sunday had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News