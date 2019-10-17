Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.