Delhi court grants bail to former Bhushan Steel CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case

The Delhi Rose Avenue Court on January 24 granted bail to former Chief Managing Director of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) Sanjay Singal in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an alleged bank fraud, news agency ANI reported.

Singal was arrested on November 22 last year by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was reportedly quizzed for several hours by the ED in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED probe followed an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against BPSL, Singal and others in the company on charges of corruption. The CBI had alleged in its FIR that BPSL had, through its directors and other staff, fraudulently diverted around Rs 2,348 crore from the accounts of a few banks into the accounts of several shell companies, thereby misusing the funds.