Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi court grants bail to former Bhushan Steel CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case

Singal was arrested on November 22 last year by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Rose Avenue Court on January 24 granted bail to former Chief Managing Director of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) Sanjay Singal in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an alleged bank fraud, news agency ANI reported.

Singal was arrested on November 22 last year by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was reportedly quizzed for several hours by the ED in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED probe followed an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against BPSL, Singal and others in the company on charges of corruption. The CBI had alleged in its FIR that BPSL had, through its directors and other staff, fraudulently diverted around Rs 2,348 crore from the accounts of a few banks into the accounts of several shell companies, thereby misusing the funds.

The EDhad earlier filed a charge sheet before a PMLA court against Singal and others in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to the bank fraud. A day after this, the ED said that assets worth Rs 204 crore belonging to the former BPSL CMD had been attached under the anti-money laundering law.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Bhushan Power and Steel Limited #Business #Enforcement Directorate #India #Sanjay Singal

