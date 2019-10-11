Religare Finvest case: Delhi Police gets 4-day custody of Singh brothers, others

The Singh brothers have been accused of causing wrongful loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest (RFL).
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Delhi on October 11 remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others to four days of police custody.
The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police had sought for six days of custody for the former promoters of Religare Enterprises (REL).
Malvinder, the former co-promoter of Religare Enterprises (REL), was arrested by the EOW of the Delhi police late on October 10 after a lookout notice against him had been issued earlier in the day.
Singh has been accused of causing wrongful loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest (RFL). Four others, including Sunil Godhwani and Shivinder Singh, were arrested earlier in the same case.Godhwani is Managing Director of Religare Enterprises whereas Singh was former Chairman in the company. He is also Malvinder's younger brother.