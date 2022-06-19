English
    Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna as engine catches fire, passengers safe

    All 185 passengers aboard the Patna-Delhi flight have been safely de-boarded

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Passengers of the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight being deboarded at Patna airport (Image Source: ANI twitter/screengrab)

    A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna Airport after the aircraft faced engine issues, an airport official told ANI on June 19. The issue was technical and is being further analysed, the official added.

    “The flight returned to Patna after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials,” Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI.

    “All 185 passengers safely de-boarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further,” Singh added.

    Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources told NDTV it was a bird hit, which often causes an engine fire. They added that pilots shut down the engine and landed safely.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
    Tags: #Airline #Business #India #SpiceJet
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 01:24 pm
