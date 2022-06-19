Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna as engine catches fire, passengers safe

Passengers of the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight being deboarded at Patna airport (Image Source: ANI twitter/screengrab)

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna Airport after the aircraft faced engine issues, an airport official told ANI on June 19. The issue was technical and is being further analysed, the official added.

“The flight returned to Patna after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials,” Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI.



#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ

“All 185 passengers safely de-boarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further,” Singh added.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources told NDTV it was a bird hit, which often causes an engine fire. They added that pilots shut down the engine and landed safely.

