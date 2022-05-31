Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider unveils long-range UAV

Representative image.

Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, on Tuesday unveiled its long-range drone called 'Artemis' that is equipped to carry a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km, a company statement said. "The biggest USP of the new UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is that it has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) in India," it said.

Skye Air Mobility said Artemis is best suited to conduct deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity. Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, "The Skye Air Team has been working on Artemis since mid-2021. Finally, we are proud to showcase a technology which is set to change the landscape of air cargo deliveries."

Artemis will be utilised for all intercity and long-range deliveries, he said. "Imagine any shipment delivered within an hour from Pune to Mumbai and vice-versa. The current system of logistics is very laggy and highly dependent on manpower at different levels," Kumar said. "Imagine any shipment delivered within an hour from Pune to Mumbai and vice-versa.