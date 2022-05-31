English
    Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider unveils long-range UAV

    According to a company release, Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, unveiled its long-range drone called 'Artemis' on Tuesday, which is capable of carrying a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, on Tuesday unveiled its long-range drone called 'Artemis' that is equipped to carry a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km, a company statement said. "The biggest USP of the new UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is that it has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) in India," it said.

    Skye Air Mobility said Artemis is best suited to conduct deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity. Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, "The Skye Air Team has been working on Artemis since mid-2021. Finally, we are proud to showcase a technology which is set to change the landscape of air cargo deliveries."

    Artemis will be utilised for all intercity and long-range deliveries, he said. "Imagine any shipment delivered within an hour from Pune to Mumbai and vice-versa. The current system of logistics is very laggy and highly dependent on manpower at different levels," Kumar said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Artemis #Drone delivery #drones #logistics
    first published: May 31, 2022 03:14 pm
