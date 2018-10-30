App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi airport to see investment of Rs 9,000 cr to boost capacity

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by DIAL -- a consortium of GMR Group, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Germany's Fraport. It is the busiest aerodrome in the country.

The Delhi airport is expected to witness a boost in its capacity with an investment of nearly Rs 9,000 crore, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Naidu said Delhi airport will see an investment of about Rs 9,000 crore to boost capacity and handle 100 million passengers per annum.

He was speaking here after unveiling two publications about Delhi airport.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the Delhi airport is expected to handle 70 million passengers in 2018 and the numbers would touch up to 11 crore (110 million) the coming years.

He also said that the airport employs over 1 lakh people directly and another 5 lakh people indirectly.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:46 pm

#Business #Companies #Delhi Airport #India

