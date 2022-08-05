English
    Delayed Real Estate Projects In India: 7 Stalled Construction Sites, Undelivered Homes In Delhi NCR

    India's Most Delayed Projects (Delhi NCR): Team Moneycontrol visited seven abandoned construction sites and undelivered homes in various locations across Delhi NCR. Homebuyers are waiting to move to their dream homes in Tashee Capital Gateway, Earth Townee, Earth Copia (renamed Ananta), Earth Sapphire Court, Earth Techone, Today Homes Ridge Residency, Red Apple Homez, Ajnara Ambrosia and Lotus Panache. We take you to these projects and shine the light on the problems facing these homebuyers. Watch this video for more!

