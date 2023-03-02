 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delayed payments, lack of formal financing to MSMEs hurting India's job creation potential: Report

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

While struggling with payment delays, business owners are also pressured by non-representative and exclusive evaluation criteria limiting their access to loans, it said.

The impact of delayed payments to MSMEs and lack of formal financing have adversely impacted the country's potential to create jobs, according to a report released on Thursday.

The Delayed Payments Report 2.0 titled 'Imagining Solutions to Unlock Working Capital for MSMEs' by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) was released by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Lack of awareness and thorough documentation are the major factors preventing Indian MSMEs from accessing the government financing schemes targeted at them. Also, the problem of delayed payments is exacerbated by the lack of credit, specifically working capital facilities, the report said.