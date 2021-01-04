Delay in land clearances, lack of skilled labour may push back PLI scheme deadline for mobile manufacturing

New Apple iPhone 5Cs are displayed at a shop of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo in Tokyo, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS) - GM1E99K0OZ701

The initial hindrances to the extension of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to various sectors have started showing.

A number of global and domestic component manufacturing companies have made representations to the government saying that a lack of skilled labour and delayed clearances for new units would result in pushing the deadline for PLI schemes for mobile handset and electronic component manufacturing by a year.

"Apple contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, as well as Samsung and Indian device makers like Lava and Micromax have informed the government that they won’t be able to meet their manufacturing targets before the March-end deadline under the PLI scheme. They have also said that they would need at least a year to begin production," a senior government official said.

The companies have also said that the delay in beginning production is largely due to hindrances in getting land clearances for expanding and setting up of new units.

The PLI scheme will be active for five years with FY 2019-20 as the base year for calculation of incentives. All investments and incremental sales registered after FY20 shall be taken into account while computing the incentive to be given to each company.

For the first year, the total incentive to be given has been capped at Rs 5,334 crore, while for the second and third year it has been kept at Rs 8,064 and Rs 8,425 crore, respectively.

In the fourth year, the incentive will be hiked substantially to Rs 11,488 crore, while in the fifth and final year, the incentive has been capped at Rs 7,640 crore. The total incentives over five years has been kept at Rs 40,951 crore.

The PLI scheme was rolled out with the aim to make India a more attractive destination by attracting manufacturers away from rivals such as China and Vietnam. The government has the vision to make India a global manufacturing hub with an export target for phones worth $100 billion over the next five years.

The Union Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for 10 more sectors on November 11. These are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell batteries, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.

The government in March made 53 bulk drugs eligible for a PLI worth Rs 6,940 crore. The scheme is expected to benefit up to 136 manufacturing units, generating incremental sales of Rs 46,400 crore and significant additional employment generation over the next eight years.

It also announced a Rs 14,000-crore package that would incentivise the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medical devices in the country. As part of the scheme, it announced a Rs 3,420-crore PLI for promoting domestic manufacturing of medical devices.