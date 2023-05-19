Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat train service coming soon - get all the details

The Vande Bharat trains is comprised of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches that have a combined seating capacity of around 1,1oo-plus passengers.

Uttarakhand is gearing up to introduce its inaugural Vande Bharat train service, linking Dehradun with New Delhi, as per media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate this new rail route on May 29, accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Northern Railway general manager Shobhan Chaudhary inspected the stations at the state capital Dehradun, and at Harrawala on May 18 in preparation for the big flag-off. Chaudhary inspected the station along with other railway officials and said a notification regarding the details of the train service, timing, ticket prices of the route will be released soon, the report said.

Modern trains

The Vande Bharat trains are semi high-speed trains that can reach speeds up to 180 km/hr and are expected to reduce the travel time between Dehradun and the national capital to around three and a half hours. This is an almost 50% reduction in travel time as earlier it took nearly six hours.

The Vande Bharat trains is comprised of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches that have a combined seating capacity of around 1,1oo-plus passengers. They are equipped with modern facilities that are indigenously designed to elevate the customer experience of train travellers.

Amongst the many features the trains have are automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes, and rotating seats in executive classes, which are rarely-seen features in Indian trains.

The Indian Railways plans to run 400 Vande Bharat trains across India in the next three years.