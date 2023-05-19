English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat train service coming soon - get all the details

    The Vande Bharat Express trains can reach speeds of up to 180km/hr and is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to 3.5 hours from the earlier 6 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    Vande Bharat

    The Vande Bharat trains is comprised of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches that have a combined seating capacity of around 1,1oo-plus passengers.

    Uttarakhand is gearing up to introduce its inaugural Vande Bharat train service, linking Dehradun with New Delhi, as per media reports.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate this new rail route on May 29, accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

    Northern Railway general manager Shobhan Chaudhary inspected the stations at the state capital Dehradun, and at Harrawala on May 18 in preparation for the big flag-off. Chaudhary inspected the station along with other railway officials and said a notification regarding the details of the train service, timing, ticket prices of the route will be released soon, the report said.

    Modern trains

    The Vande Bharat trains are semi high-speed trains that can reach speeds up to 180 km/hr and are expected to reduce the travel time between Dehradun and the national capital to around three and a half hours. This is an almost 50% reduction in travel time as earlier it took nearly six hours.

    Related stories

    The Vande Bharat trains is comprised of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches that have a combined seating capacity of around 1,1oo-plus passengers. They are equipped with modern facilities that are indigenously designed to elevate the customer experience of train travellers.

    Amongst the many features the trains have are automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes, and rotating seats in executive classes, which are rarely-seen features in Indian trains.

    The Indian Railways plans to run 400 Vande Bharat trains across India in the next three years.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #PM Modi #Uttarakhand Vande Bharat #Vande Bharat Express #Vande Bharat trains
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:22 pm