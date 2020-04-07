App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

DeHaat raises Rs 83 crore from investors including Sequoia India

DeHaat is a technology-based platform offering full-stack agricultural services to farmers, including distribution of high-quality Agri inputs and market linkages for selling their produce.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Agritech platform DeHaat on Tuesday said it has raised USD 12 million (Rs 83 crore) from investors, including Sequoia India, for business expansion. Based in Gurgaon and Patna, and founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM and NIT alumni, DeHaat is a technology-based platform offering full-stack agricultural services to farmers, including distribution of high-quality Agri inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages for selling their produce.

DeHaat has raised USD 12 million (Rs 83 crore) in Series A round led by Sequoia India, with participation from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. Existing investors Omnivore and AgFunder also participated in this round, a company statement said.

The company earlier raised a USD 4 million (Rs 29 crore) in pre-Series A round in March 2019, led by Omnivore and AgFunder, which was topped up in May 2019 with an additional USD 3 million (Rs 20 crore) of venture debt from Trifecta Capital.

Close

DeHaat will use some of the new funding to automate its supply chain and build the next layer of data analytics to drive further supply chain efficiency, the statement said.

related news

The company plans to scale up to 2,000 rural retail centres for last-mile delivery as well as farm produce aggregation and 1 million farmers on the network by 2021.

Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of DeHaat said, “We are excited to partner with Sequoia India and FMO as we drive towards one million farmers on the DeHaat platform.

“Sequoia's deep expertise in B2B platforms and technology products combined with FMO's expertise in agricultural value chain financing will help DeHaat accelerate its growth while delivering massive impact for the farmers we work with.”

DeHaat is currently providing services to over 2,10,000 farmers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The startup provides farmers with access to over 3,000 agricultural inputs, combined with artificial intelligence-based customised crop advisory content of pest and disease management for major crops delivered via mobile app and call centres.

The platform also aggregates corn, wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetables from farmers on their network and directly supplies to over 200 commodity bulk buyers, including retail chains, e-commerce players, FMCG giants, and SME food processors.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 10:55 am

tags #agritech #DeHaat #investment #Sequoia #Sequoia India #Startup

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.