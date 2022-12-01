 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

DeHaat raises $60 million from investors including Temasek

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

In a statement, DeHaat said "it has raised USD 60 million in a new financing round." Sofina Ventures and Temasek co-led the Series E funding, with other existing investors RTP Global Partners, Prosus Ventures and Lightrock India also participating in the round.

Agritech startup DeHaat has raised USD 60 million (around Rs 486 crore) from investors, including Temasek to expand its business.

The company offers end-to-end agricultural services to farmers.

In a statement, DeHaat said "it has raised USD 60 million in a new financing round." Sofina Ventures and Temasek co-led the Series E funding, with other existing investors RTP Global Partners, Prosus Ventures and Lightrock India also participating in the round.

This is DeHaat's third fundraise in the past two years.

Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, DeHaat, said:  "60x growth of DeHaat in last 40 months has been phenomenal and has laid a foundation for clear path to profitability." "Closing a USD 60 million round when 70 per cent of last raise is still left signifies a victorious status of DeHaat as a market leader in AgTech," he said.

Kumar said the company is well capitalised at this point of time and it aims to leverage this status to consolidate  growth towards efficiency and profitability.