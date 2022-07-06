English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Degpeg raises Rs 2.93 crore funding led by The Chennai Angels

    The funding would be utilised by Degpeg to further develop their product offerings to grow their marketing activities.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

    Bengaluru-headquartered Degpeg, a live commerce platform provider, has raised funds of Rs 2.93 crore in an investment round led by The Chennai Angels with participation from Venture Catalysts.

    The funding would be utilised by Degpeg to further develop their product offerings to grow their marketing activities.

    Degpeg enables brands, retail and commercial businesses to go live from their website or choose from over 30-plus social and community channels, a company statement said. "Live streaming has been gaining momentum over the last few years in various business categories, including games, education, content creators…we implement a futuristic approach to position the company as a leading video and live commerce solution for all kinds of brands and businesses across the world," Degpeg founder Vipul Jain said.

    The Chennai Angels’ lead investor Venkatesh V said social commerce is evolving into a robust consumer vertical and Degpeg is uniquely placed to capitalise on this opportunity. "The team at Degpeg has exhibited great insight, planning ability and execution track record in their journey so far. We, at The Chennai Angels, are excited to come on-board with Degpeg and look forward to partnering with them", Venkatesh also the Director and CEO of fast-moving consumer goods major CavinKare Pvt Ltd said.

    "The Chennai Angels has been actively involved in several new technology start-ups and we are eager to see them scale higher in the years ahead," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai Angels #Degpeg
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.