App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence PSUs need to be revitalised, made more dynamic: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence public sector undertakings and ordnance factories in the country have a lot of potential but they need to be revitalised and made more dynamic, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) and ordnance factories in the country have a lot of potential but they need to be revitalised and made more dynamic, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), an important procedure before placing an order, has been accorded for the procurement of 8.6 lakh weapons, including assault rifles, close quarter battle carbines, carbines and light machine guns, she said.

The entire quantity has been earmarked for the Indian industry, excluding the Ordnance Factory Board, the minister said, adding that the government's thrust is on indigenous production of weapons by private players.

Eight different types of ammunitions including those for artillery guns, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, air defence guns and infantry vehicles, have been selected for manufacturing by the Indian industry, she said.

related news

India has, over the years, invested heavily in defence production through defence PSUs and ordnance factories, Sitharaman said addressing a conference on 'Military Ammunition: Make in India-Opportunities and Challenges'.

These defence production units have been very crucial in addressing the requirements of the armed forces, she said.

However, the minister added, "For us, it is all the more important to make these units and the defence public sector undertakings a lot more dynamic. We have to revive them, revitalise them so that they are ahead of the curve."

Underlining the government's priorities for indigenous production, Sitharaman said its thrust has been on IDDM (Indian Designed, Developed and Manufactured).

"But of course, that's not all to exclude Make in India... Get the joint-venture, technology and manufacture it. We have not excluded licensed manufacturing.

"So, all of these is being covered without much of an exclusion that anyone would doubt that there is going to be restriction on any kind of manufacturing. Not at all," she said.

Listing out the initiatives undertaken by the government to encourage private participation in defence production, Sitharaman said the ministry has simplified Make II procedure (where no government funding is involved in production) under the Make in India programme.

"Once trials have been conducted, prototype have been developed, there has shall be a certain level of certainty and absence of ambiguity in your orders," she said noting that 21 projects have already been accorded in-principle approval under the Make II procedure of Make in India.

The minister said a defence quadrilateral corridor is also coming up in Uttar Pradesh that will connect Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakot to promote industries manufacturing weapons and military equipment.

This is similar to the defence quadrilateral corridor that is coming up in Tamil Nadu that will connect Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

Sitharaman said to encourage private players, the industrial licensing for defence has also been liberalised.

tags #Business #defense #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC