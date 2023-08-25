Defence ministry inks Rs 19,000-crore deal with HSL for five fleet support ships

Representative image

In a major boost to indigenisation, the Defence Ministry on August 25 signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, for the acquisition of five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy.

The deal with HSL has been signed at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore.

The ships of 44,000 tonnes category will be the first of its kind to be built in India by an Indian shipyard, defence ministry officials said.

It added that the project would be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of the ships in its meeting on August 16.

The fleet support ships will be deployed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour.

"These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy," the ministry said in a statement.

The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and human assistance and disaster relief operations.

"This project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh man-days over a period of eight years," the ministry added.

