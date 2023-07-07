Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 458-crore contract for 2 upgraded Dorniers

Dornier Aircraft

The defence ministry on July 7 signed a Rs 458.87-crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of two Dornier aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard.

"The Dornier aircraft are being indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur and will significantly contribute in achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government," the ministry said in a statement after market hours.

The contract includes the necessary engineering support.

The aircraft will be acquired under the buy (Indian) category and will be equipped with several advanced features, including a glass cockpit, maritime patrol radar, electrooptic infra-red device and mission management system, the statement said.

These enhancements will significantly enhance the aerial surveillance capabilities of the Coast Guard in their maritime areas of responsibility, reinforcing their ability to monitor and safeguard these regions.

HAL ended the day at Rs 3,763 on the National Stock Exchange,up 0.86 percent from the previous day.