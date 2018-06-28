Defaults under RBI's one-day default rule jump, hit Rs 1.2 lakh crore: Report

Moneycontrol News

As on April 30, over 4,000 borrowers with outstanding dues of Rs 1.2 lakh crore have defaulted under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) one-day default norm, according to a Financial Express report.

A circular passed by the RBI in February mandates that borrowers must be classified as defaulter if the loan repayments are late by even a day.

In a Right To Information (RTI) reply, the central bank said 4,210 people have been classified as defaulters under the one-day default norm, Financial Express reports.

As on April 1, 2,810 borrowers were late on repayments and owed banks Rs 1.18 lakh crore, RBI added.

These defaults are classified as Special Mention Accounts (SMAs) as they would relate to exposure of Rs 5 crore or above. But if the payments have not been regularized within 90 days, then the payments are listed as non-performing assets (NPAs).

The RBI has enforced a norm that gave banks 180 days to form a resolution plan to help debt-ridden companies. If the bank is not able to come up with a solution in 180 days, the account must be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).