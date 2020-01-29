App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Default disclosure rule | Rating agencies approach RBI, SEBI to align norms

Disclosure norms for bond defaults and bank loan defaults differ, which CRAs say could affect the rating process

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SEBI logo
SEBI logo

Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) have moved overseeing authorities over discrepancies over what consists of ‘default’ for bonds and loans, Business Standard reported.

Disclosure norms for bond defaults and bank loan defaults differ, which CRAs say could lead to “information asymmetry and affect rating process, leaving scope for manipulation,” a source told the paper.

They have approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to bring “uniformity bank- and bond-default disclosure norms,” the source added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Under present norms, defaults on interest or principal of bonds must be reported immediately, while a November circular from SEBI allows bank loan defaults a 30-day grace period before being subject to proceedings.

Notably, the regulator had in 2017 notified for bank defaults to be reported with 24 hours, but withdrew it following negative industry feedback.

CRAs are worried as the discrepancies could hinder immediate action expected of them, the report said. Failure to adequately detect the IL&FS and DHFL troubles, led to CRAs being mandated to update rating action within 30 days of default disclosure by companies.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Rating agencies #RBI #SEBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.