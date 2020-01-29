Default disclosure rule | Rating agencies approach RBI, SEBI to align norms

Disclosure norms for bond defaults and bank loan defaults differ, which CRAs say could affect the rating process
Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) have moved overseeing authorities over discrepancies over what consists of ‘default’ for bonds and loans, Business Standard reported.
Disclosure norms for bond defaults and bank loan defaults differ, which CRAs say could lead to “information asymmetry and affect rating process, leaving scope for manipulation,” a source told the paper.
They have approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to bring “uniformity bank- and bond-default disclosure norms,” the source added.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Under present norms, defaults on interest or principal of bonds must be reported immediately, while a November circular from SEBI allows bank loan defaults a 30-day grace period before being subject to proceedings.
Notably, the regulator had in 2017 notified for bank defaults to be reported with 24 hours, but withdrew it following negative industry feedback.CRAs are worried as the discrepancies could hinder immediate action expected of them, the report said. Failure to adequately detect the IL&FS and DHFL troubles, led to CRAs being mandated to update rating action within 30 days of default disclosure by companies.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.