Default disclosure rule | Rating agencies approach RBI, SEBI to align norms

Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) have moved overseeing authorities over discrepancies over what consists of ‘default’ for bonds and loans, Business Standard reported.

Disclosure norms for bond defaults and bank loan defaults differ, which CRAs say could lead to “information asymmetry and affect rating process, leaving scope for manipulation,” a source told the paper.

They have approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to bring “uniformity bank- and bond-default disclosure norms,” the source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Under present norms, defaults on interest or principal of bonds must be reported immediately, while a November circular from SEBI allows bank loan defaults a 30-day grace period before being subject to proceedings.

Notably, the regulator had in 2017 notified for bank defaults to be reported with 24 hours, but withdrew it following negative industry feedback.