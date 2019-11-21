SEBI's default disclosure norms may help lenders arrest piling up of bad loans, say experts

The financial market regulator's mandate on default disclosure by listed companies is expected to keep a check on how lenders deal with stressed assets and prevent the ever-greening of loans with such entities.

With this information in public domain, experts said that it will bring about transparency on the treatment of stressed accounts by lenders.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on November 20, made it compulsory for listed companies to report any default in the repayment of principal or interest to lenders. From January 1, companies will be required to disclose, within a day, such defaults that continue beyond 30 days from the pre-agreed payment date.

The move is aimed at keeping investors informed about the company's financial health and prevent sudden volatility once such information is revealed.

As per norms laid down by the banking regulator, lenders do not declare an account as a non-performing asset (NPA) unless the default continues for more than 90 days. Also, the information of the default isn't made public, but only shared on a common database with other lenders and the regulator.

"If there was any trade-related default, where payment is in the pipeline and money is likely to come in a few days, then its only prudent that you do not put any pressure on the entity. And SEBI has taken a view on that," said Ashvin Parekh, managing partner, Ashvin Parekh Advisors.

"While banks are under no regulatory obligation to declare an account NPA in 30 days, the norm will raise the flags well in advance and there will be pressure to address the issue in a timely manner since the information is available in the system. This will also help keep a check on the ever-greening of loans, if such an attempt is made by lenders," Parekh said.

He added that the norm also serves as a communication tool for the borrower to convey credible information to the investors. "For shareholders, the disclosure allows the defaulter to explain its situation, rather than fall prey to rumours," Parekh said.

While there are concerns that such disclosures may hamper the borrower's market standing, the move bodes well for banks as the fear of hurting one's reputation will inculcate credit discipline, which is the need of the hour.

"The tables have turned. Now borrowers will be under pressure to ensure there isn't even one month's default as their name and reputation is at stake. Early identification and timely treatment of stressed assets will also help narrow the divergences that lenders have been reporting off late," said Siddhartha Khemka, Vice President, Head of Research, Motilal Oswal.

In the past month, a number of lenders, both public and private, have disclosed large divergences in their reporting of bad loans for the last financial year.