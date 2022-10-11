English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers

    She had first achieved third rank in bowlers list in November 2019. Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner.

    PTI
    October 11, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

    India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.

    Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. She grabbed three wickets against Pakistan and two each against Bangladesh and Thailand, overtaking South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and now only trails England spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

    She had first achieved third rank in bowlers list in November 2019. Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner.

    India's Renuka Singh (up three slots to eighth), Sneh Rana (up 30 places to 15th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up seven places to 28th) have also progressed in the rankings for bowlers. Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues has moved up two places to sixth while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained static in second spot. Shafali Verma, however, has dropped two places to eight in the batters' list, being headed by Australia's Meg Lanning.
    PTI
    Tags: #Deepti Sharma #T20
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.