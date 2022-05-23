Deepinder Goyal says using personal investments to increase value of Zomato shares

Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal said on May 25 that his private investments in start-ups help increase the company’s share price.

“I am using my personal money to increase the value of our shares at Zomato. My private investments help me learn, bring those learnings to Zomato, and transform Zomato for the better,” Goyal said in a blog.

This comes at a time when unicorn founders have drawn ire from several quarters for going on an angel investing spree even as their own businesses are under pressure in a choppy market.

Goyal also said that he recuses himself in the Board discussions regarding strategic investments by Zomato in companies that the co-founder is a prior investor in.

In December last year, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai had flagged the Zomato co-founder’s investment in logistics company Shiprocket on these grounds. “Shiprocket to raise $185 million in Series E round co-led by Zomato, Temasek. Is there a conflict of interest if a listed co invests in a start-up where the founder of listed co had invested?,” he had tweeted.

Zomato said on Monday that of the 7 investments it made in FY22, Goyal had “very small equity ownership in only two”.

Shiprocket was a $100,000 investment that Goyal exited at zero profit/ loss. The second one was in Grofers (now called Blinkit) where he invested around $94,000 in 2015 – and exited that investment in January this year at a price per share of the round prior to when Zomato invested.

“What I learn from those founders is ROI enough to me. Any money that gets returned is an icing on the cake, and I recycle it towards more learning, thus creating even more value for Zomato’s shareholders (including me),” said Goyal in his customary quarterly blog.

“99%+ of my present/future wealth is in Zomato. Everything else doesn’t even matter,” Goyal added.