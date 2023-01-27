Deepak Parekh: India is in a bright spot because we have political stability

Deepak Parekh, the Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction that he has never been more optimistic about India that right now.

"I've been on record several times stating that I have never been as optimistic about India as I am today,” Parekh said in an interview. “The world is going through a tough time and has headwinds that will impact us a little in India, but as a country, India seems to have more tailwinds.”

India has to seize the opportunity it has for the next couple of years because China's growth is slowing down as is global growth, the HDFC chairman said.

Moneycontrol News