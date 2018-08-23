Deepak Parekh concerned over rewards paid to distributors selling MF products

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh believes junkets or incentive tours have become common practice across the financial services industry and should be stopped as these rewards create an imbalance in the market.

He said that the SEBI should take measures to discourage asset management companies from rewarding distributors with such tours.

"I am personally against the practice of rewarding distributors with foreign trips and holiday in the garb of training programmes which is common practice. A transparent disclosure of commission should be the only way forward. I do hope the regulators do look to stop this practice which has become very common," Parekh said.

He pointed out that such a practice leads to mis-selling of mutual funds.

"When a distributor begins to play a game of hopping and shopping, the outcome is great deal of mis-selling. Such practices eventually hurt retail investors," he added.

Speaking at the second AMFI Summit held in Mumbai on August 23, Parekh expressed concern over unusually high commission payouts to distributors and stressed that going forward commission of distributors will be the key issue in shaping the industry.

"In my view, the problem is intense competition in the industry. While a few AMCs deviate from the norms, it creates pressure for other AMCs to follow the suit in order to retain their business," Parekh said.

He said transparency and disclosure is the only way forward.

Parekh said the practice of rewarding distributors is not unique to mutual funds, it is more common practice in insurance and other financial sectors.

"When there is a consensus of self-discipline and adherence to the code of conduct, the regulator has to step in to clamp down on undesirable practices. At this point in time, most retail investors need hand-holding of distributors and they are unwilling to pay additional charge for advisory fees," Parekh noted.

He emphasized that the challenge is how AMCs inculcate a culture where distributors recommend a fund based on its merit and not based on the product's commission.

He expects average assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry to double to Rs 50 lakh crore in the next five years.

"Growing middle class, larger working force, population, better job opportunities will help increase the pool of investments in mutual funds," he said.