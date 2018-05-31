App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Fertilisers Q4 profit up 19% to Rs 38 cr

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation has posted a 19 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 37.90 crore for the quarter ended March.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation has posted a 19 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 37.90 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 31.96 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 1,916.33 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 1,256.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On an annual basis, net profit increased to Rs 162.67 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 154.31 crore in the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 6,085.63 crore from Rs 4,393.98 crore during the period under review.
First Published on May 31, 2018 07:35 pm

