Deep Nishar to leave SoftBank Vision Fund by end of this year

Over the past six years, Nishar was involved in nearly 40 bets of Softbanks, including Grofers, Guardant Health Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc and 10Genomics Inc.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 11:14 PM IST
Deep Nishar (left) had joined SoftBank in 2015 (Image: Twitter/@deepnishar)

Deep Nishar, senior managing partner of SoftBank Vision Fund, has announced he would be leaving the firm by the end of this year.

"I will bid adieu to my amazing team and colleagues at the end of this year. With much gratitude for the honor and privilege of serving the SoftBank family," Nishar said in a Twitter post on September 27.

Nishar, who is currently based in San Francisco Bay Area, US had joined SoftBank in 2015. His last stop was LinkedIn, where he was a senior vice president of products and user experience.

 

Over the past six years, Nishar was involved in nearly 40 bets of Softbank's, including Grofers, Guardant Health Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc and 10Genomics Inc, among others.

On the announcement of his departure, Rajeev Misra, chief executive officer of SoftBank Investment Advisers, said the company would like to thank him for his several contributions over the past six years.

“Deep’s played an important role in hiring and mentoring employees, advising our founders, and overseeing our investing activities in enterprise, frontier tech, and health tech," Bloomberg quoted Misra as saying.

