Deep Industries gains 9% on order wins from ONGC

Shares of Deep Industries gained 9 percent intraday on March 12 after the company received a contract from ONGC.

The company has received a letter of award of contract from ONGC, for charter hiring of a 1000 HP Mobile Drilling Rig for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of 3 years, as per company release on BSE.

The total estimated value of the said award is approximate Rs 91.75 crore.

At 1313 hours, Deep Industries was quoting at Rs 131.75, up Rs 8, or 6.46 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 178.70 and 52-week low Rs 79.10 on 11 April, 2018 and 06 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.64 percent below its 52-week high and 65.74 percent above its 52-week low.

