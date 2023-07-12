Deep Industries bags Rs 130-cr project for mobile drilling rigs from ONGC

Deep Industries specialises in providing equipment and services for oil and gas field operations.

Deep Industries on July 12 announced that it has received a Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) for hiring one mobile drilling rig with integrated mud services with a manpower of 90 MT for a period of three years for CBM Asset, Bokaro.

The estimated value of the award is around Rs 130 crore.

Deep Industries will provide the mobile drilling rig and equipment together with manpower for maintaining the mud systems as per the requirement of the order.

Deep Industries specialises in providing equipment and services for oil and gas field operations, both on a rental and chartered-hire basis. They offer air and gas compression services, drilling and workover services, as well as gas dehydration services. Additionally, they are a supplier of integrated project management services for the oil and gas sector.