business Decoding the market impact from US Fed hiking rates The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 by 25 bps and projected its policy rate would hit between 1.75% and 2% by year-end in an aggressive stance against inflation. We decode the move and its impact on markets in conversation with Arvind Chari, CIO of Quantum Advisors Pvt Ltd, and Ruchit Jain, lead analyst of 5Paisa.