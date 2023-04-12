 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decoding residential market trends in India

Apr 12, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks

As we reflect on the Indian residential sector's performance in the past few years, it is undeniable that the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the industry's growth. However, after facing a slowdown in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the residential sector experienced a year of recovery and growth in 2022. Demand increased by 19 percent YoY and supply grew by 2.9 percent YoY, and this recovery was observed across tier I, II, and III cities, with some cities even reaching pre-Covid levels of demand and supply.

Real estate remains a preferred investment avenue for investors, providing a safer form of investment and a sense of security. With volatility in equity markets and inflationary pressures in the economy, real estate has emerged as a viable investment solution offering higher returns in the form of rental yields and promising price appreciation.

Bigger configurations ruling the roost

The longing for having one’s own home has become stronger ever since the pandemic and has continued to remain strong. Customers are gravitating towards multi-storey apartments and according to Magicbricks’ Report “How India Searched for Properties in 2022”, 80 percent of prospective home buyers searched for apartments in 2022 as compared to 67 percent in 2021. There is an evident preference towards bigger spaces in self-sustainable societies with value-added services and amenities which enhance the well-being of the homeowners.