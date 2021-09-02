MARKET NEWS

Decoding MapMyIndia's IPO in 5 charts

MapMyIndia, founded in 1992 by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, is one of the few profitable internet companies that are going for IPO.

Swathi Moorthy
September 02, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it.

New Delhi-based digital map maker MapMyIndia filed DRHP documents on August 31.  Amid the internet IPO frenzy, the company - one of the few profitable internet companies and probably one of the oldest - had its IPO plan gone under the radar.

Though the company did not disclose details of the IPO size, Moneycontrol earlier reported that the company is targeting Rs 1,200 crore IPO.

MapMyIndia financials for the last three years. It is one of the few internet companies that are profitable.

Majority shareholders of MapMyIndia

Key managerial personnel at MapMyIndia

MapMyIndia works with 2000 enterprise customers and about 80 percent of all cars in Indian market use the company's navigation solutions.

Risk factors associated with the business
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #digital mapping #Internet IPOs #MapMyIndia IPO
first published: Sep 2, 2021 11:13 am

