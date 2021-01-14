MARKET NEWS

December wholesale price inflation slows to 1.22%

The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 percent in November 2020, and 2.76 percent in December 2019.

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Representative Image (REUTERS)

Representative Image (REUTERS)

The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22 per cent in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27 per cent in November 2020, to 0.92 per cent in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #wholesale price inflation #WPI
