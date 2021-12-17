MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

December 2021 Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Experts say the correction is not over yet

According to the sixth edition of the money managers' survey, Omicron is the biggest risk to the market rally, however, equities will generate the best return among various asset classes over the next year

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST

When it comes to the stock markets, just like cricket, Bollywood, or even politics, everyone has an opinion. But the market opinions that matter the most belong to people actually managing the money. The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its direction by polling money managers.

In recent days, the Indian equity market has been volatile as investors appear jittery about the new coronavirus strain Omicron, worried that it may derail the economic recovery again.

The sixth edition of the money managers' survey reveals that the correction in the market is not over yet, with about 56 percent of the respondents sharing the view.

The benchmark Sensex has slipped about 8 percent to 57,011 on December 17, 2021 from October’s high of 61,765.

About 66 percent of the respondents see the emergence of Omicron as the biggest threat to the market at the moment, though they believe that there is still some reasonable value left in midcap and smallcap segments.

Close

Related stories

Nine fund managers, managing about Rs 1.99 lakh crore of assets, participated in the sixth edition of the Moneycontrol survey.

About 78 percent of the fund managers surveyed believe that equities will generate the best return among various asset classes over the next year.

As many as 44 percent see the Nifty reaching the 20,000-mark during the same period. “Make in India” will be the big investment theme over the next 12 months, the survey has found.

The majority of experts think that it is the financial sector that has the potential to take the markets further up. About 67 percent believe that by the middle of 2022 the US Federal Reserve will start raising rates after accelerating the tapering of bond purchases.

Sharing their investment strategy, slightly over half of the respondents say they will stay invested, as they see further upside. Nearly a third, too, are staying invested but are hedging for a fall and the rest will book profits and stay in cash.

About 68 percent of the fund managers believe that the Nifty will likely see about 30 percent earnings growth in FY22.

For the long-term investors, the biggest worry is the absence of meaningful capex thwarting growth and rising interest rates.

Over 50 percent of experts see that markets staying range-bound on Omicron threat as concerns about growth and earnings will be somewhat offset by a dovish monetary policy stance.

Here’s a look at the responses:

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_001

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_002

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_003

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_004

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_005

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_006

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_007

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_010

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_011

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_012

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_008

Market Sentiment Survey Dec 21_009
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MARKET OUTLOOK
first published: Dec 17, 2021 06:28 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.