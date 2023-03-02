 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decathlon in talks with Indian government to allow it to sell products from rival, global brands

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

CEO Barbara Martin Coppola said that right now they sell Decathlon products but what they would want is to have the licence or opening up to other brands.

Decathlon's global chief executive officer (CEO) Barbara Martin Coppola said that the sporting goods retailer is in discussions with the government of India to allow it to sell products from rival local and global brands in its stores, according to a report by The Economic Times on March 2.

“We are a single-brand retailer — so we are asking (the government) for the possibility of selling different brands in our shops,” the 46-year-old CEO told ET.

Coppola joined Decathlon in March 2022, she was the chief digital officer at Ikea before joining Decathlon.

“Right now, we only sell Decathlon products and what we would want is to have the licence or opening up to other brands," she added.