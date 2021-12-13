Debt Fund Investment Basics: Highlights to Get Your Investment Started

Debt fund investments typically work by putting investor money into fixed-income market securities, like debentures, corporate bonds and government securities. They are popular among investors because debt funds are likely to provide higher liquidity.

In addition, debt funds come with a wide range of investment maturities and durations, giving the investors flexibility in selecting their term that is better suited as per their investment horizons.

In their thirteenth episode of the Investmentor series by Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, in association with Network 18, they worked out a map to navigate investment in debt funds and shed some light on their benefits , types and investment suitability.

The Basics of Debt Funds

The objective of the money invested in the debt fund : As to what is the purpose of this investment?

Term of investment: For how long is the investor willing to let his money stay parked in a debt fund?



For the new investor, it can be daunting to understand categories and sub-categories of debt funds and select the suitable option. Ms Lakshmi Iyer of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. major pointers help novice investors get started in the debt market:

Starting from here, the investor then needs to measure his risk appetite and either manage the funds himself or could look to opt for some advice/services of an expert in that area.

Risks in Debt Funds

Interest rate risk. The risks associated with the interest rate on the bond purchased may cause a rise or fall in the bond price - it may go very high or very low.

Credit risk. Any adverse movement to the credit rating, the possibility of defaulting may be high.



Mr Deepak Agrawal emphasised that with credit risk funds, it's prudent to invest in companies that have a steady cash flow.

Types of Debt Funds



Liquid funds which invest in permitted securities, that have up to 91 days of maturity

Ultra-short-term duration funds that invest in permitted securities and have portfolios of required duration.



Low duration funds that invest in permitted securities and have portfolios of required duration.



Money market funds which invest in permitted securities that have up to 1-year maturity.



Short duration funds that invest in permitted securities and have portfolios of required duration.



Medium duration funds which invest in permitted securities and have portfolios of required duration.



Medium to long-duration which invest in permitted securities and have portfolios of required duration.



Long duration funds that invest in permitted securities and have portfolios of required duration.



Dynamic funds with a wide range of maturities



Credit risk funds with investment in permitted credit-rated corporate bonds



The episode progressed into educating new investors about the types of debt funds, which Mr Deepak Agarwal explained in simple terms:

What are Dynamic Bond Funds?

Dynamic bond funds come with no specified maturity - this fund gives the investor the freedom to invest in instruments across maturities. The purpose behind investing in dynamic funds is to be able to optimise the returns from debt instruments, whether the interest rate falls or rises. They work by maintaining a longer duration when interest rates fall and a shorter duration when the interest rates rise.

Regarding the investment suitability, Ms Laxmi Iyer aptly explained, "It depends on the risk appetite of the investor as well as investor's preference to have an interest rate exposure across tenure and willingness to allow the fund manager to let his view be executed in the portfolio."

Tax Implications

Mr Deepak Agrawal highlighted that the taxation scheme for all debt instruments is majorly similar. The short-term capital gain is taxed as per the income tax bracket of the individual, whereas the long-term investors pay a long-term gain tax, and the investor can avail of the indexation benefit.

The Way Forward

Ms Lakshmi Iyer said highlighting that there isn't a specific time window to start investing in debt funds, investors can enjoy the high yields as they come while being mindful that there will be bad days for that fund.

Conclusion

, while investing and during the course of staying invested, need

As a new investorto stay informed about market behaviour and choose their funds wisely to minimise the risks and maximise benefit.