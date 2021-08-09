Dealmaker Rupen Jhaveri quits KKR India after 12-year stint

Rupen Jhaveri, a key dealmaker and Managing Director ( Private Equity) at top private equity fund KKR India has resigned from the firm, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

“He has resigned recently and is likely to be with KKR India till December 31, 2021,” said one of the persons cited above.

“Going ahead, his options may include continuing with the investing world or pursing something entrepreneurial,” added a second person.

Two other individuals confirmed Jhaveri’s exit.

All the four individuals above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, KKR India said it does not comment on personnel decisions.

In December 2020 as part of a rejig, KKR India took on board TPG’s Gaurav Trehan who is currently a Partner and Chief Executive Officer with ex-CEO Sanjay Nayar moving to the role of chairman.

RUPEN JHAVERI’S TENURE AT KKR

Rupen Jhaveri joined KKR in 2009 and has been a member of the India investing team since its founding.

At KKR, he has led investments in Alliance Tires, Magma Fincorp, Dalmia Cement, Max Financial Services, Emerald Media, SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Ltd., Ramky Enviro Engineers, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail.

Prior to joining KKR, he was with Goldman Sachs & Co in its Principal Investment Area (PIA) and Warburg Pincus in Mumbai where he was involved in a number of investments including firms like Mahindra & Mahindra, NDTV, Amtek Auto, Sigma Electric, Sintex, and Dainik Bhaskar.

Jhaveri, a former state-level tennis player and captain of the Cricket Club of India team according to Fortune India, holds a B.S., magna cum laude, from Leonard N. Stern School of Business of New York University.