Deal with bondholders opposed to rescue plan 'in process': Yes Bank admin

"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator said
A deal with some bondholders of Yes Bank who have opposed a state-led rescue is being discussed, the bank's administrator said on March 11, a move that could clear the way for a restructuring of the troubled lender.
"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator said, adding he hoped a deal would be reached later on March 11 or 12.He declined to provide details of the agreement under negotiation.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:12 pm