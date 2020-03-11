App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deal with bondholders opposed to rescue plan 'in process': Yes Bank admin

"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator said

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A deal with some bondholders of Yes Bank who have opposed a state-led rescue is being discussed, the bank's administrator said on March 11, a move that could clear the way for a restructuring of the troubled lender.

"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator said, adding he hoped a deal would be reached later on March 11 or 12.

He declined to provide details of the agreement under negotiation.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Business #Yes Bank

