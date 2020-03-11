App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deal with bondholders 'in process', says YES Bank admin

"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator said

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A deal with some bondholders of Yes Bank who have opposed a state-led rescue is being discussed, the bank's administrator said on March 11, a move that could clear the way for a restructuring of the troubled lender.

"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator said, adding he hoped a deal would be reached later on March 11 or 12.

Under the terms of India's rescue plan, set out earlier this month, the State Bank of India would take a 49% stake in Yes Bank, which is struggling with bad loans.

Close

But some Yes Bank bondholders filed a court petition against the rescue deal, which would see them taking a write-down, according to a source and a document.

related news

TV channel ET Now reported on March 11 that the bondholders had proposed to convert 85 billion Indian rupees ($1.15 billion) worth of bonds into 17 billion rupees in equity, citing unnamed sources.

Axis Trustee Services Ltd, which represents several investors in so-called AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bondholders' petition was set to be heard in court on March 11 but the case did not appear on a Bombay High Court schedule.

Yes Bank's founder and former managing director, Rana Kapoor, was also due to appear in court on March 11.

Kapoor, who was arrested on Sunday and remanded until March 11, faces charges of money-laundering.

He denies wrongdoing and his lawyer said he had been made into "a scapegoat" due to public resentment at Yes Bank after the central bank imposed limits on withdrawals.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Business #Rana Kapoor #Reserve Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.