Deadline for submission of EoIs for SAIL's 3 plants extended

"The last date for 'submission of EoIs (Expression of Interests) physically' has been extended from August 1, 2019 to August 20, 2019," said the company's website.
The deadline for submission of initial bids for stake sale of SAIL's three plants -- VISP, ASP and SSP -- has been extended to August 20.
"The last date for 'submission of EoIs (Expression of Interests) physically' has been extended from August 1, 2019 to August 20, 2019," said the company's website.
However, no reasons were given for the extension of the deadline.
The government had earlier invited bids for 100 per cent stake sale in the three plants.The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited EoIs from bidders for SAIL's Alloys Steels Plant (ASP), Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP).Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 01:07 pm