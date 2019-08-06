Deadline for submission of EoIs for SAIL's 3 plants extended

The deadline for submission of initial bids for stake sale of SAIL's three plants -- VISP, ASP and SSP -- has been extended to August 20.

"The last date for 'submission of EoIs (Expression of Interests) physically' has been extended from August 1, 2019 to August 20, 2019," said the company's website.

However, no reasons were given for the extension of the deadline.

The government had earlier invited bids for 100 per cent stake sale in the three plants.