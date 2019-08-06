App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deadline for submission of EoIs for SAIL's 3 plants extended

"The last date for 'submission of EoIs (Expression of Interests) physically' has been extended from August 1, 2019 to August 20, 2019," said the company's website.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The deadline for submission of initial bids for stake sale of SAIL's three plants -- VISP, ASP and SSP -- has been extended to August 20.



However, no reasons were given for the extension of the deadline.

The government had earlier invited bids for 100 per cent stake sale in the three plants.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited EoIs from bidders for SAIL's Alloys Steels Plant (ASP), Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP).

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SAIL

