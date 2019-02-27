DDN Storage, SQream partner to deliver data warehouse analytics solution

Storage vendor DataDirect Networks and SQream, GPU accelerated data warehouse developer, announced a solution that provides users with ease of deployment for massive data warehouse analytics. The solution enables end users to efficiently optimize the performance of advanced business queries without facing complexity at-scale.

Enterprises worldwide are beginning to understand the challenge of effectively analyzing their ever-expanding data stores. For many of these users, the massive amount of data has outgrown the capabilities of traditional data warehouses. To maximize the proficiency of their data, and scientists and analysts, enterprises must look to new architectures that allow them to quickly and directly access, analyze and extract value from the data sets.

The combined solution allows companies to analyze more data faster and at significantly lower cost than traditional data warehouses.

“Our customers are continually finding new ways to leverage analytics to bring new insights to operational and strategic use cases,” said Kurt Kuckein, senior director of marketing at DDN. “By partnering with SQream, we are fundamentally changing how businesses are able to leverage their data to create value.”

"There is tremendous synergy in our partnership with DDN. By combining best of breed hardware with our database acceleration technology, we can provide increased business insight capabilities,” said David Leichner, CMO at SQream. “Many of our customers are looking to digitally transform and by working with DDN, we offer a complete solution that helps them maximize their analytics performance while minimizing complexity and risk, allowing them to confidently meet their evolving business needs."