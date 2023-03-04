 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DDA lodges complaint with CBI over 'lapses' in Signature View Apartments construction

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Lt Governor VK Saxena in January ordered criminal proceedings against errant officials.

The DDA has lodged a complaint with the CBI against officials and contractors accused of "lapses and misconduct" in the construction of the Signature View Apartments in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The DDA also conducted a vigilance inquiry, following the Lt Governor's directions, to ascertain the role of officials in the case.

"In a massive crackdown against 'corruption and negligence' at the top level that has put hundreds of lives at risk in the structurally damaged Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), following directions of the Lt Governor, has lodged a complaint with the CBI to lodge FIR against the erring DDA officials, contractors/builders involved in the case," an official said.