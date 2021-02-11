DDA approves Rs 6,738 crore budget with grant for Metro Ph-IV, Rs 1,100 crore for housing projects

Delhi Metro (Representative Image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 crore on February 10, during an online meeting headed by the Chairman, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

In a statement, the DDA called its budget a “sustainable development oriented”. While the annual outlay is of Rs 6,738 crore, receipts have been projected at Rs 6749 crore.

The DDA’s Budget provisions for a range of projects such as housing, developmental works in sub-cities of Dwarka, Narela and Rohini, and early completion of the Urban Extension of Road-II (UER-II), among others, PTI reported.

"A significant component of the expenditure is earmarked for Narela sub city development area. Significant allocations have also been made for transport infrastructure projects such as grant to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) towards construction of Phase -IV metro line for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor and construction of UER II stretch in Delhi through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," as per the statement.

The budget also lays special emphasis on rejuvenation of water bodies and the Yamuna riverfront, officials said, adding that Rs 2,326 has been provisioned for land developments and infrastructure including power lines, water supply, roads and sewage and drainage in sub-cities of Dwarka, Narela and Rohini.

The DDA further said it has committed Rs 1,000 crore in a phased manner for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of Delhi Metro Phase IV project, adding that it has estimated Rs 400 crore towards this for FY22.

Officials said, emphasis is on early completion of UER-II, to “significantly enhance connectivity of Dwarka, Narela and Rohini, and the proposed land pooling areas with rest of Delhi and the neighbouring states.”

Connecting the major national highways, provisioned Rs 100 crore, will “contribute significantly towards easing heavy traffic congestion on Delhi roads and in improving the air quality,” they added.

Other projects, include construction of four foot over bridges (FOBs) in Dwarka to provide safe passage to pedestrians, and a flyover-cum-railway over bridge (ROB) in Narela is expected to be completed by March, the officials said.

A concept plan for development of Narela sub city for its vacant or available land usage is being prepared by a consultant and its report is likely to be expected by March 2021, the DDA said.

For work on the development of the iconic Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, Rs 280 crore has been allocated in the budget.

An outlay of Rs 112.40 crore has also been provided towards development and maintenance of city parks under the DDA.

There are 787 parks under DDA having a total area of 11,258 acres, it said,

The DDA also said that all ongoing housing projects are likely to be completed in 2021-22. An allocation of Rs 1,100 crore has been provided for completion of such projects.

An outlay of Rs 13.50 crore has been given for construction of 'Utsav pandals' at Madangir , Dwarka, Rohini and CBD Shahdara, it added.

DDA has also undertaken a project which involves integrated development based on transit-oriented development norms with mixed land usage on 30 hectares of land at Karkardooma.

The first of its kind East Delhi Hub project is being executed by the NBCC. The outlay in the budget for this project is Rs 500 cr. The tenders have been floated, the urban body said.

As part of the Delhi Cycle Walk project, work on phase-1 of building a dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians, named 'Neelgai Line' from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar, has been initiated. A provision of Rs 28 crore has been made in this year's budget, officials said.

Officials also said that the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD 2041), initiated in 2017, “remained on track” despite lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to be completed by March 2021 for statutory approvals.

(With inputs from PTI)