DCX Systems prices initial public offering at Rs 197-207 per share

Bengaluru-based DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, has set the price band for its Rs 500 crore initial public offering at Rs 197-207 per share, the company said in a press conference on October 21.

The IPO will open on October 31 for subscription and close on November 2. Anchor investors will bid on October 28.

The Rs 500 crore IPO will consist of a fresh shares issue worth of Rs 400 crore and a sale of shares up to Rs 100 crore by promoters NCBG Holdings Inc and VNG Technology.

Around 75 percent of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors, the company said.

The firm proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt payment, working capital requirements, investment in wholly-owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to fund its capital expenditure expenses, and general corporate purposes.

The Company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies and are also involved in kitting. Most of its products are used in defense and aerospace industry.

The company in its IPO draft papers said its revenue from operations have grown at a CAGR of 56.64 percent between Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2022. The company is also one of the largest Indian Offset Partner for ELTA Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries Limited, System Missiles and Space Division, Israel, for the Indian defence market for manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable and wire harness assemblies.