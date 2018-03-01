DCM Shriram to invest Rs 113 crore for expansion project in Gujarat

DCM Shriram on Friday said it will invest Rs 113 crore for expansion of its caustic soda unit in Bharuch, Gujarat.

The Board has given approval for the proposed expansion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

As per the proposal, DCM Shriram wants to increase the production capacity of caustic soda at its Bharuch unit from 1,015 tonne per day to 1,347 tonne.

The unit will be commissioned in April 2019, the filing added.

"The existing plants are running at their full capacity. This expansion will help in meeting growing demand and deriving economies of scale," DCM Shriram said.

The company's businesses include sugar and chemicals. The DCM stock price rose by 4.50 percent to settle at Rs 570.65 on BSE.