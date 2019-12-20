App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCC approves Rs 4.9 lakh crore spectrum auction plan

The spectrum auction is expected to be held in May-June next year and the DCC has not recommended any reduction in price of radiowaves, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Digital Communication Commission, the apex decision-making body at the telecom department, on Friday approved a Rs 4.98 lakh crore spectrum auction plan, which is expected to pave the way for 5G services in the country. According to sources, the spectrum auction plan was approved by the DCC at a meeting here.

The spectrum auction is expected to be held in May-June next year and the DCC has not recommended any reduction in price of radiowaves, sources said.

Based on views sought by the government, telecom regulator Trai on August 1, 2018 recommended auction of spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3400 MHz, 3400-3600MHz bands.

Close
The reserve price suggested by Trai for various bands is valued at around Rs 4.9 lakh crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DCC #Spectrum

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.