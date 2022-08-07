English
    DBS Group bullish about India, to grow through 'phygital' model in country: CEO Piyush Gupta

    The group sees a significant opportunity to broad-base its existing business profile which is today substantially large-corporate-dominated to include a larger retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clientele, Gupta said.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    Photographer: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg

    DBS Group is bullish about business opportunities in India and has employed a phygital strategy, offering best-in-class digital capabilities to customers supported by a strong physical network, to grow in the country, Singapore-headquartered bank's CEO Piyush Gupta has said.

    The group sees a significant opportunity to broad-base its existing business profile which is today substantially large-corporate-dominated to include a larger retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clientele, Gupta said.

    We are bullish about India as it is not just one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, but also accelerating very quickly digitally, the Meerut-born banker told PTI.

     
    PTI
