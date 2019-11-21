DBS Bank aims at 100 touchpoints in 25 cities in India in 1 year

DBS Bank has plans to increase its customer touchpoints a combination of branches and kiosks across 25 cities in the next 6 to 12 months, from the existing 70, a senior official of the Singapore-based lender said on Thursday.

"Our commitment to India is increasing day by day. Our intention is to set up 100 touch points across 25 cities across India. For us Touchpoints are our branches or experience centres. As of now we are looking at 6 to 12 months depending on the location," Priyashis Das, Head - Branch Banking and Wealth Management, Consumer Banking - DBSBank India Limited said at a press conference.

A senior official of the bank said currently DBS has 70 touchpoints in the country.

DBS Group has been present in Hyderabad since 2016, when it had established atechnology hub DBS Asia Hub 2, the group's largest technology and operations hub outsideof Singapore.

The hub employs over 1,900 software engineers and developers.